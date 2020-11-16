Tecumseh schools assistant superintendent, who went ‘above and beyond’ for the district, dies

Tecumseh Local Schools and the community are mourning the loss of a district administrator.
Ivan Gehret, Tecumseh’s Assistant Superintendent, died on Sunday.
Gehret joined the district in the fall of 1990, beginning his career as an Industrial Arts teacher at New Carlisle Middle School before moving to Tipp City Schools for a few years, according to Tecumseh Superintendent Paula Crew.
He returned to Tecumseh in 2006 to be the high school assistant principal, later becoming the principal in 2012 and serving in that position until 2018 when he became the district’s assistant superintendent, Crew said.
“Many called Mr. Gehret a friend, including myself. He was loyal to the district and took pride in being an Arrow. He went above and beyond in all he did to serve the district. His wife is also an employee of the district and his three children are graduates of Tecumseh High School. Our hearts and prayers go out to them during this very difficult time. Mr. Gehret will be profoundly missed," Crew said.
Gehret was also a member of the New Carlisle Rotary Club and very well respected, according to Clark County Commissioner Lowell McGlothin.
McGlothin, also a member of the Rotary Club, said Gehret was the incoming president.
“He was a gentleman. Everybody liked him,” he said. “He was very well liked in the community.”
Many people in the community took to the district’s Facebook page to send their prayers and condolences to Gehret’s family, including previous students, friends, others in the community and Wittenberg University.
“A fine, fine educator and an even better person. Prayers for TLS from the Wittenberg Education Dept,” stated a note on Tecumseh’s Facebook post about Gehret’s passing.
Funeral services for Gehret have not yet been set.