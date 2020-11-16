Tecumseh schools assistant superintendent, who went ‘above and beyond’ for the district, dies

Gehret was also a member of the New Carlisle Rotary Club and very well respected, according to Clark County Commissioner Lowell McGlothin.

McGlothin, also a member of the Rotary Club, said Gehret was the incoming president.

“He was a gentleman. Everybody liked him,” he said. “He was very well liked in the community.”

Many people in the community took to the district’s Facebook page to send their prayers and condolences to Gehret’s family, including previous students, friends, others in the community and Wittenberg University.

“A fine, fine educator and an even better person. Prayers for TLS from the Wittenberg Education Dept,” stated a note on Tecumseh’s Facebook post about Gehret’s passing.

Funeral services for Gehret have not yet been set.