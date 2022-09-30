Teen arrested in Middletown High School bomb hoax

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

A news release form police states: “The Middletown Division of Police and Middletown City Schools are dedicated to the safety and security of the students and staff. Threats to the safety and security will be investigated and will not be tolerated.”

Mike Grimes, commander of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office bomb unit, said the device was made to look like a bomb.

He said an X-ray was taken of the device, which also was inspected remotely. Once no explosives were found, it was turned over to the Middletown Police Division.