Teen killed at Springfield gas station ‘will be forever cherished’

Collins is survived by her mother, Tracy; her aunt, April Miller Brown; her siblings, Kendra, Anthony, Aaron, Andrew, Andre and Amari; niece, Alivia Southers; nephews, Elijah Southers, Jr., Andrew Collins, Jr. and Messiah; aunts, Peacheye Miller and Lisa West; and several cousins, according to her obituary.

According to her obituary, a date for funeral services has not yet been scheduled.

Those interested can plant a tree in memory of Collins or send flowers to her family by visiting the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home website.

Warrants have been issued for two Dayton men who in connection to the fatal shooting of Collins and injuries to the other victim.

A warrant was requested for Sean Thomas, 26, for murder and attempted murder, and for Demietrus Scott, 21, for complicity to murder, in the Feb. 26 shooting, according to court records.

Thomas and Scott were identified as the suspects after information gathered from witnesses, descriptions and surveillance video, according to the affidavit.

“It found that Thomas was the one who fired an unknown 9mm semi-auto handgun multiple times, which caused the death of (Collins) and injury to (the man). It was also found that (Scott) was the driver of the suspect vehicle,” the affidavit stated.