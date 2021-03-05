Teen killed at Springfield gas station ‘will be forever cherished’

A teen who died of gunshot wounds will “be forever cherished,” according to her obituary.
Keyshayla Collins, 19, of Springfield was found killed last week outside of Speedway, 1147 N. Limestone St., according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Collins’ obituary says that she “departed this physical world and transitioned into eternal life” on Feb. 26, only five days after her birthday.
She was found at the entrance of the gas station along with a man who was injured by gunshot wounds, according to police.
“Her influential life will be forever cherished in the lives” of her many family members and friends, her obituary stated.
Collins is survived by her mother, Tracy; her aunt, April Miller Brown; her siblings, Kendra, Anthony, Aaron, Andrew, Andre and Amari; niece, Alivia Southers; nephews, Elijah Southers, Jr., Andrew Collins, Jr. and Messiah; aunts, Peacheye Miller and Lisa West; and several cousins, according to her obituary.
According to her obituary, a date for funeral services has not yet been scheduled.
Those interested can plant a tree in memory of Collins or send flowers to her family by visiting the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home website.
Warrants have been issued for two Dayton men who in connection to the fatal shooting of Collins and injuries to the other victim.
A warrant was requested for Sean Thomas, 26, for murder and attempted murder, and for Demietrus Scott, 21, for complicity to murder, in the Feb. 26 shooting, according to court records.
Thomas and Scott were identified as the suspects after information gathered from witnesses, descriptions and surveillance video, according to the affidavit.
“It found that Thomas was the one who fired an unknown 9mm semi-auto handgun multiple times, which caused the death of (Collins) and injury to (the man). It was also found that (Scott) was the driver of the suspect vehicle,” the affidavit stated.