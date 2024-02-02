Texas taco restaurant plans Liberty Twp. opening and grand opening giveaway

BreakingNews
A Texas-based taco restaurant announced its opening date for its first Cincinnati-area location, a shop at 7673 Blake St., Suite 100, in Liberty Twp.

Torchy’s Tacos is a scratch kitchen known for what it calls its Damn Good Tacos and its green chile queso.

The company will open in Liberty Twp. at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, and the first 100 guests in line that day will receive a T-shirt that will grant the person a year of the green chile queso free when they bring the shirt to the store. Restrictions apply.

This will be the Austin company’s fourth Torchy’s Tacos in Ohio.

“We’re very excited to continue our growth in Ohio with our Liberty Township location this winter,” Mike Rypka, CEO and founder, said in a release. “We hope to see many of our Taco Junkies and soon-to-be-fans at our grand opening!”

Torchy’s touts its elevated tacos through unique flavor combinations using quality ingredients.

The business began in a food trailer in 2006 in Austin. Torchy’s Tacos has more than 120 locations in 14 states now.

