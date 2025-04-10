The 44 original stores at Middletown’s Towne Mall, including Camelot Music, Kay-Bee Toy and more

Breaking: Study ranks Dayton as one of most valuable programs in college basketball

Advertisements from a Journal-News special section prior to the grand opening of the Towne Mall, in Middletown, which took place Wednesday, Feb. 9, 1977. JOURNAL-NEWS ARCHIVES

1 hour ago
The Towne Mall property was in the news recently when it was announced that the City of Middletown was hosting a liquidation sale of items left in stores and other contents of the mall, including fixtures, benches, lighting, shelving, kiosks and tables.

The Towne Mall opened in 1977 and held a grand opening ceremony to mark the occasion.

The Journal-News had a special section of the newspaper dedicated the the mall opening which included stories and advertisements on all of the stores that would be opening with the mall.

TV personality Bob Braun was emcee for the grand opening ceremonies.

During the grand opening ceremonies, there was free gifts for adults and free balloons for children. There was also “Crazy Fun Critters from LeSourdsville Lake Park” for all to enjoy.

One advertisement in the Journal-News read, “Our pretty hostesses will be happy to show you all the fascinating sights. Such as the magnificent fountains. Breathtaking sculpture. Cozy, carpeted lounge areas. And, garden areas where the plants are lush and alive!”

Here is a list of stores that filled the Towne Mall when it first opened.

Department stores

Elder-Beerman

McAlpin’s

Sears, Roebuck and Co.

Automotive and repairs

Sears, Roebuck and Co.

Elder-Beerman

Drugs and variety

Lomark Drugs

Jewelry

J.B. Robinson Jewelers

Litwin Diamond Cutters

Shoes

Kinney Shoes

Nobil’s Shoe Shoppe

Thom McAnn

Ladies’ and misses apparel and accessories

The Bottomhalf

Casual Corner

Foxmoor Casuals

Jean Nicole

The Limited

Paul Harris

Plaza U

Susie’s Casuals

Sycamore Shop

Men’s and boys apparel and accessories

Dunhill’s

Silverman’s

The Gap

Restaurants and snack bars

Bresler’s 33 Flavors

Cassano’s Pizza-Seafood

Carousel Snacks

Chick-Fil-A

Hot Sam

McAlpin’s

Specialty Shops

Camelot Music

The Earring Tree

Fanny Farmer Candy

Flowerama

General Nutrition

Hickory Farms

Kay-Bee Toy & Hobby

Lowery Organ Center

Radio Shack

So-Fro Fabrics

Spencer Gifts

Sterling Optical

Tiffany’s Bakery

Waldenbooks

World Bazaar

