The 44 original stores at Middletown’s Towne Mall, including Camelot Music, Kay-Bee Toy and more

The Towne Mall property was in the news recently when it was announced that the City of Middletown was hosting a liquidation sale of items left in stores and other contents of the mall, including fixtures, benches, lighting, shelving, kiosks and tables.
The Towne Mall opened in 1977 and held a grand opening ceremony to mark the occasion.
The Journal-News had a special section of the newspaper dedicated the the mall opening which included stories and advertisements on all of the stores that would be opening with the mall.
TV personality Bob Braun was emcee for the grand opening ceremonies.
During the grand opening ceremonies, there was free gifts for adults and free balloons for children. There was also “Crazy Fun Critters from LeSourdsville Lake Park” for all to enjoy.
One advertisement in the Journal-News read, “Our pretty hostesses will be happy to show you all the fascinating sights. Such as the magnificent fountains. Breathtaking sculpture. Cozy, carpeted lounge areas. And, garden areas where the plants are lush and alive!”
Here is a list of stores that filled the Towne Mall when it first opened.
Department stores
Elder-Beerman
McAlpin’s
Sears, Roebuck and Co.
Automotive and repairs
Sears, Roebuck and Co.
Elder-Beerman
Drugs and variety
Lomark Drugs
Jewelry
J.B. Robinson Jewelers
Litwin Diamond Cutters
Shoes
Kinney Shoes
Nobil’s Shoe Shoppe
Thom McAnn
Ladies’ and misses apparel and accessories
The Bottomhalf
Casual Corner
Foxmoor Casuals
Jean Nicole
The Limited
Paul Harris
Plaza U
Susie’s Casuals
Sycamore Shop
Men’s and boys apparel and accessories
Dunhill’s
Silverman’s
The Gap
Restaurants and snack bars
Bresler’s 33 Flavors
Cassano’s Pizza-Seafood
Carousel Snacks
Chick-Fil-A
Hot Sam
McAlpin’s
Specialty Shops
Camelot Music
The Earring Tree
Fanny Farmer Candy
Flowerama
General Nutrition
Hickory Farms
Kay-Bee Toy & Hobby
Lowery Organ Center
Radio Shack
So-Fro Fabrics
Spencer Gifts
Sterling Optical
Tiffany’s Bakery
Waldenbooks
World Bazaar
