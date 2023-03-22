The District at Deerfield to include Eagle, Bakersfield restaurants

The 80,000-square foot District, which will be in a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), will also include One Deerfield, an additional 242-unit luxury apartment community.

Apartments will be studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans and amenities will be a co-working hub, swimming pool, lounge, fitness center and a pet spa.

A Mercy Health medical building was constructed as part of the initial phase.

Deerfield Twp., in Warren County, has a population of just under 42,000. It has an average household income of $135,928, officials said.