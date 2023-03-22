The District at Deerfield to include Eagle, Bakersfield restaurants

Construction on a 28-acre development called The District at Deerfield gets started today with an official groundbreaking.
The pedestrian-friendly destination on Parkway Drive between Mason-Montgomery Road and Wilkens Boulevard in Deerfield Twp. will have restaurants, retail stories and entertainment venues. There will also be hundreds of residential apartments.
Developers with Silverman and Company, Inc. estimate the project will be done in two years.
The $150-million District at Deerfield will include the first two suburban locations of the popular Over-The-Rhine restaurants Bakersfield and The Eagle. It will also have Fifty West Brewing Co., Pins Mechanical Co., retail spaces, a 120-unit high-end boutique apartment community and a public square operated by the township.
The 80,000-square foot District, which will be in a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), will also include One Deerfield, an additional 242-unit luxury apartment community.
Apartments will be studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans and amenities will be a co-working hub, swimming pool, lounge, fitness center and a pet spa.
A Mercy Health medical building was constructed as part of the initial phase.
Deerfield Twp., in Warren County, has a population of just under 42,000. It has an average household income of $135,928, officials said.
