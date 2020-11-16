The latest: Ohio River can re-open to local boat traffic as officials continue to inspect Brent Spence Bridge

A semi tractor-trailer hauling potassium hydroxide collided with another semitrailer that had jackknifed on the bridge just seconds earlier. The wreckage eventually erupted into a fireball that burned for hours, putting into question the integrity of the bridge.

“The lab testing, together with testing of the metal’s hardness that specialists conducted on-site today, confirmed the components maintained their integrity, and therefore KYTC officials recommended to the Coast Guard that the river be reopened,” a press release from KYTC states.

A team of around 30 inspectors has been working to test damaged elements of the bridge since Thursday.

The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge was also closed late Wednesday after Covington police said drivers continued to ignore the historic bridge’s weight limit. The bridge will remain closed indefinitely “to ensure the safety of commuters and the integrity of the bridge,” police said.

Kenton County (Ky.) Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann declared a state of emergency in the county in an effort to coordinate the various agencies that will be involved in handling the various forms of disruption the bridge’s closure is expected to cause.

The Brent Spence Bridge carried between 150,000 and 200,000 vehicles per day before its forced closure, according to estimates from the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments. That’s more than twice the capacity it was designed to carry.

Each year, the American Transportation Research Institute releases its list of top truck bottlenecks. According to Tom Balzer, president and CEO of the Ohio Trucking Association, the Brent Spence is consistently in the top 10 on that list. It’s currently ranked eighth.

“It’s a pretty old bridge,” Balzer told WCPO. “It’s one that we’ve obviously seen freight volumes and traffic volumes in the area increase pretty significantly because of economic development.”

Roughly 80% of the nation’s freight is carried by truck, Balzer said, everything from toilet paper to food to medical supplies for hospitals. With the Brent Spence closed, only time will tell just how widely that impact will reach across the country’s supply chain.

On Friday, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, sent a letter to Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and Federal Highway Administrator Nicole Nason regarding the urgent need to repair and restore the Brent Spence Bridge. He said the bridge “is critical for the region’s economy,” with an estimated 3 % of the nation’s GDP crossing the bridge each year.

“The Transportation agencies in both states have begun repairs and seek Emergency Relief funding through the Federal Highway Administration for the repairs and restoration of essential travel on the Brent Spence Bridge. I understand the process to obtaining this assistance is already underway, with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet already receiving $12 million in quick release funds, and I support and appreciate these efforts,” Portman wrote. “While the immediate need is restoration of the operations after this horrific accident, we are in need of a long-term solution for the interconnectivity of this region.”

The Associated Press and media partner WCPO-TV contributed to this report