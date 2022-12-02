The Miami University Art Museum has been renamed

The museum has five rotating art galleries and ongoing exhibitions. It has a growing permanent collection of more than 17,500 artworks from around the globe. It is part of Miami’s College of Creative Arts, is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

“We want the art museum to become more of a destination for visitors, as well as fulfill our mission as a teaching museum that engages in dialogue with and about visual culture,” Green said.

Newly donated artworks from Richard and Carole Cocks are planned for display. That includes pieces by notable Ohio painters Frank Duveneck, Edward Henry Potthast and Elizabeth Nourse.

The art museum is located at 801 S. Patterson Ave. in Oxford. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Second Wednesdays. It is open through Dec. 10.

The sculpture park is open year-round.