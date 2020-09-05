The Modern College of Design to buy Kettering land for possible student housing

There was a public hearing to re-zone land on David Road owned by the School for Advertising Art (SAA) and the City of Kettering. The parcel zoning is to be changed to Office, which allows residential apartments. The city of Kettering is finalizing a contract to sell a portion of the fire station land to SAA. SAA plans to build apartments for its students on that land. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

The Modern College of Design expanded its campus in 2018. The college has invested over $7 million in expansion and renovations to the campus since 2017 to accommodate growing enrollment, Barry said.

“We wanted to offer our first bachelor’s degree and to offer that bachelor’s degree we needed to expand our campus,” Barry said. “We’ve done both of those things and we really feel like student housing is the last piece of that puzzle. To really recruit the diverse and creative students we want to attract from all across the country and potentially internationally, we need a safe and comfortable housing option for those students. So we think this will help us recruit a more diverse group of students and bring them to the Kettering area.”

The development would house about 100 students and take two years to build, Barry said.

Barry said city staff seem positive about the project.

If city council approves the purchase, Barry said the college will spend the next six months determining whether the project is feasible. At the end of the six months, the college will make their final decision and either close on the $210,000 purchase or not.

Jessica Barry, president and owner of the School of Advertising Art, which will become the Modern College of Design this summer. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

Barry said the college has been talking with Miller-Valentine Group about the project, so they will be considered as developers for the project, but the college will be looking at competitive bids.

A timeline for the bidding process hasn’t been set yet.

The new student housing development would likely have a design that is consistent with the rest of the campus’ “modern and creative look,” Barry said.