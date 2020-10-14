X

The Ohio State University, Shared Harvest Foodbank to host pop-up pantry in Miami County

Shared Harvest Foodbank in Fairfield will have 10 members of the Ohio National Guard arrive on Monday, March 23, 2020, assist in packaging emergency food boxes to be distributed to food pantries in its five-county district. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine activated the Ohio National Guard to assist with foodbanks and pantries around the state as it copes with curbing the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/FILE

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

The Ohio State University Miami County Extension Office will work with Miami County officials to host a pop-up food pantry on Saturday, October 24. The pantry will be contact free and will last from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. a release from the university said.

ExploreFirst lady Melania Trump speaks about about COVID-19 experience

The pantry will take place at the Upper Valley Career Center, located at 8901 Looney Road in Piqua. The pantry is hosted as a collaboration between the Miami County Food Insecurity Committee and the Shared Harvest Foodbank, the release said. The pantry will distribute food for 700 households.

The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee also keeps a list of emergency food resources, food pantries, carryout meals and other general assistance available to the public. The list is regularly updated.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.