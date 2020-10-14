The Ohio State University, Shared Harvest Foodbank to host pop-up pantry in Miami County

The pantry will take place at the Upper Valley Career Center, located at 8901 Looney Road in Piqua. The pantry is hosted as a collaboration between the Miami County Food Insecurity Committee and the Shared Harvest Foodbank, the release said. The pantry will distribute food for 700 households.

The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee also keeps a list of emergency food resources, food pantries, carryout meals and other general assistance available to the public. The list is regularly updated.