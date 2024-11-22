‘The show is so filled with Christmas’: ‘Winter Wonderettes’ to bring fun spirit to Hamilton stage

“The rehearsals have been going very well. There’s a lot of choreography in the show because there are 20 songs. The show is extremely funny, and it has a lot of comical moments in it,” said Chris Beiser, one of the show’s directors and choreographer for the production.

“Winter Wonderettes” is directed by Beiser and Sue Combs and produced by Barb and Jane Winkler. The cast is comprised of Kelly Flaugher (as Missy) Alisha McFarlane (as Cindy Lou) Lori Wegman (as Susie) and Libby Wolf (as Betty Jean).

“The show is so filled with Christmas. Of all of the holidays, Christmas is my absolute favorite. So, to get to do all of this Christmas music, and work with these ladies is very enjoyable. We are so excited to bring this show to the community,” Beiser said.

As a follow-up to the “Marvelous Wonderettes” musical, “Winter Wonderettes” continues to entertain audiences as Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy return to organize the Harper’s Hardware holiday party.

“It’s the same four ladies, and they are now being asked to perform at the local hardware store’s Christmas party. They sing four-part harmony together, and you find out a little bit about their lives, such as their favorite holiday stories, and traditions,” Beiser said.

The show is set in two acts with an intermission. Each act is about 50 minutes long.

Set against the backdrop of the 1968 holiday season, the Wonderettes bring holiday cheer and some of the season’s favorite tunes to the stage. Capturing the magic of the season, patrons will experience the joy of the holidays with these longtime, high school friends.

“It’s a family-style show, and every song is a song everybody will know,” said Beiser. “A few of the songs include ‘Mister Santa,’ ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,’ ‘O Christmas Tree,’ and ‘Winter Wonderland.’”

He said the songs have “fun twists,” and the audience will participate in the show.

HOW TO GO

What: Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre to present “Winter Wonderettes”

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-7 and there will be a 2 p.m. Dec. 8 matinee

Where: Parrish Auditorium, 1601 University Blvd., Miami Hamilton campus

Cost: $18. Tickets with discounts for seniors, students and groups of 20 or more.

More info: Purchase tickets at ghctplay.com or in-person at the door the day of the show, and by phone at (513) 737-PLAY