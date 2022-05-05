dayton-daily-news logo
Third Eye Brewing to open location in Hamilton

Third Eye Brewing Company opened in June 2020 on Chester Road in Sharonville. The brewery offers a full service kitchen, indoor and outdoor seating with a second floor balcony and a wide variety of beer options. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

News
By Journal-News Staff
Updated 11 hours ago

A popular brewery in the region has chosen Hamilton to locate a second business.

Third Eye Brewing, on Chester Road in Sharonville, will open a more than 10,000-square-foot production facility, Hamilton officials said. This will increase the brewery’s production from 2,000 to 10,000 barrels and allow for it to grow if necessary.

The new facility will be on Ohio 4 in a former Pepsi plant and will have lower-level space for large-scale barrel aging. It will feature a covered outdoor patio and full kitchen. It also will have space for private events.

“Their increase in barrel production, along with a location to enjoy their craft beer and food, adds another chapter to Hamilton’s rich brewing and entertainment history,” said Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller. “Making great beer is part of the history of Hamilton.”

ExplorePHOTOS: Inside Third Eye Brewing Company in Sharonville

The city’s news release said the $3.1 million expansion project is set to open in early 2023.

``We are very excited to be expanding our production capacity and being a part of all the great things happening in Hamilton,’’ said Tom Schaefer, co-founder of Third Eye Brewing.

