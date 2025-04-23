Third Eye produces special ale for National Pretzel Day

On Saturday, Third Eye Brewery will release its one-off product called Double Knotted, an imperial German pretzel ale. Co-owner Tom Collins called it a “boujee” version of its popular pretzel beer, Gettin’ Twisted.

National Pretzel Day has been annually celebrated since 2003 every April 26 to honor the snack, both its history and cultural significance.

A pretzel party will be held at Third Eye Brewing’s Hamilton location, 850 S. Erie Blvd. (Ohio 4), from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, though Double Knotted will also be available at the original Sharonville location. The party will include specials using Servatti pretzels and beverage combinations with some of Third Eye’s flavored beers, including using chocolate and peanut butter with the pretzel ales.

Each Double Knotted sold, 15% of the sales will be donated to St. Vincent de Paul. Servatii will donate half the proceed on discounted pretzel items purchased at their Greater Cincinnati stores.

St. Vincent de Paul offers food assistance programs in the region, and the charity has seen a 53% increase year over year. In 2024, the agency served nearly 126,000 people through its food pantry network.

Ann Jones, St. Vincent de Paul director of Marketing and Communications, said the agency is thankful for the support of Servatii and Third Eye Brewing.

“We’re excited to see this partnership expand to include Third Eye Brewing, whose creative initiative to donate a portion of pretzel beer sales to St. Vincent de Paul is both generous and impactful,” she said. “These efforts come at a time when more families than ever are turning to our food pantries for help.”

While food pantries are a part of the St. Vincent de Paul mission, they also provide thrift stores around Greater Cincinnati, and has plans to open a new store on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton.

Jones said construction is progressing on schedule, and have plans for a late June or early July opening. St. Vincent de Paul purchased the old Pleasant Treasures building, 4016 Pleasant Ave., earlier this year for $1.8 million.

“We anticipate that the new store will generate 50 to 55 new jobs, most of which will be full-time positions,” she said. “Hiring is expected to begin approximately 30 to 45 days before the store opens.”

