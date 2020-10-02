Top teacher: Greg Barhorst of Dayton Public Schools

What do you enjoy most about teaching? The thing I enjoy most about teaching is that it offers unlimited possibilities to influence generations of students, instilling in them the excitement of learning. As a teacher, I believe I have a reason for doing what I am doing. It helps bring value and meaning to my life.

What is a memorable experience you’ve had while teaching? I coordinate the intramural activities at my school. We compete in various events throughout the year against other elementary schools across our district. One memorable experience was when I took a group of students to a bowling competition and they ended up placing in the top 3 for the district. A lot of these students do not have the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities, so being able to witness the excitement on their faces after they won was unforgettable. I was so proud of and happy for them.

How have you maneuvered online classes and distance learning? Although remote teaching and learning may not be ideal for many, it can have a lot of positive outcomes. I enjoy the opportunity to meet with students in smaller groups and provide them with attention and support they need to understand the material.

How can families adapt to be successful during these challenging educational times? I have young children at home learning online and I know this isn’t an easy time for a lot of families. Many parents are trying to balance working from home and helping their children with their school work. Some parents are unable to be at home with their children and have had to scramble to find alternative care. As a parent and a teacher, I realize that every family’s situation is different. Social media is a great way to connect with other parents for information, tips, and support. Just be supportive of each other and try to stay positive. We will get through this together.

