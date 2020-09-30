Top teacher: Jeremy Clingner of Beavercreek schools

What do you enjoy most about teaching? This is a simple question! The students, parents, and my colleagues. Every day is a new day! It’s a fresh feeling. The personalities, the comradery, it has to be one of the best professions out there. Like seriously, the students make a huge impact in my life. They’re our future! The parents are so supportive and talking with them is a great joy. My colleagues, I learn from them every day. They encourage me and make teaching so enjoyable. I also teach in district that I grew up in and take great pride in the district!

What is a memorable experience you’ve had while teaching? I am getting older … So I would have to say seeing students post high school. Seeing them do great things in the world. It’s really a great experience seeing them do the things that they are doing. Teaching is so rewarding in so many ways. We have the opportunity to impact so many lives in so many ways that naturally lead to great memories. The memories continue to build, I might write a book one day about all the memories if I can remember them all.

How have you maneuvered online classes and distance learning? We offered to the students of the school district an online option. I have the opportunity to work with a group of students doing the program. Just being available and assisting them through the program is what I have found most beneficial. Our district has done a great job working with families and students throughout the program.

How can families adapt to be successful during these challenging educational times? SIMPLE! Be there for each other! It’s the most important thing we, as people, can do. Build each other up. Learn from each other. I think parents, guardians, grandmothers, grandpas, aunts, uncles, siblings, or anyone at home have a great platform (real world applications and experiences) to help out in education. Also, reaching out to former or present teachers. All teachers are willing to help. It’s part of the job! If we all can stay positive, we will all rock out during these times.

