Toronto-based Indian snack food company to open Springfield facility, bring 108 jobs

The Toronto-based Indian snack food manufacturer Surati has purchased the building at 3100 Upper Valley Pike as it looks to establish its first U.S. manufacturing and distribution facility there. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
The Toronto-based Indian snack food manufacturer Surati has purchased the building at 3100 Upper Valley Pike as it looks to establish its first U.S. manufacturing and distribution facility there. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Hasan Karim
1 hour ago

A Toronto-based Indian snack food company is establishing its first U.S. manufacturing and distribution facility in Springfield that will be used for specialty snacks and baked goods.

The announcement was made this morning by the Greater Springfield Partnership, which has been working with the snack food company Surati Sweet Mart, Ltd.

Surati purchased the property at 3100 Upper Valley Pike and the company plans to invest a total of $16 million into the building as well as bring 108 jobs to the area, according to a news release from the partnership.

The company is one of the largest Indian food manufacturer and distributor in North America and has a worldwide clientele base, according to the release.

“The Springfield community is the perfect strategic location for us to locate and expand our operations. It’s simply a community that wants our investment and has worked with our leadership to make it happen,” said Shalini Sheth, Director of Operations for Surati.

Sheth said that Springfield was chosen as Surati has seen a growing customer base. She added that Springfield had competed with cities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and South Carolina as the location for its new facility.

“Their leadership saw an alignment of their vision for growth with a community that is eager to build a vibrant future. A future that will allow both to grow together,” said Horton Hobbs, vice president of Economic Development for the Greater Springfield Partnership.

