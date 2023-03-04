Train derails in Clark County

“We don’t know,” Slanker said when asked on whether the train has tanker cars. “There are a lot of cars that are derailed and we’re investigating right now to determine what they contain, and if any are leaking.”

No one is injured.

The Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, Springfield Township Fire Department, Springfield Police Division and other crews are on scene.

There is no estimate as to how long the route will be closed or any notice of hazards to the community at the moment, Slanker said.

It is recommended for people to reroute.

We are working to get more information and will update this story as additional details become available.