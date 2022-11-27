Train strikes vehicle on Clark County tracks, driver escapes unharmed

A train struck a Silver Dodge Caravan left on railroad tracks in Clark County on Saturday evening.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a scene around 6:37 p.m. after reports of a car and train collision on the 1200 block of Fletcher Pike in Harmony Township, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A person was able to get out of vehicle before the train struck it, and the vehicle ended on its side, dispatchers said.
Further details were not yet available.
No injuries were reported.
We will update as we learn more.
In Other News
1
Former Madison coach calls having basketball court named after him ‘a...
2
Clark County deputies think man killed was struck by vehicle
3
Deeper look: Amazon workers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
4
Man shot near Holiday in the City events in Springfield
5
Middletown man charged in thefts of multiple city and township...
About the Author