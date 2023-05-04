Trooper pulls over Warren County man driving nearly 150 mph on I-75

“I was very upset. I apologize,” Crumpler said. “I was riding him to pull over because, honestly, I wanted to scream at him ... every time he’d come up on me, I would slow down and I would get over. But then he would come up on me and go around me again. I’m very sorry.”

The trooper told Crumpler to calm down while he got all of his info. When he returned to Crumpler’s blue Chevy, the trooper spoke about the dangers of road rage.

“It’s on you to just let it go,” the trooper said. “149 (mph) at this time, trust me, I’ve seen a lot on this interstate ... let them go.”

He told Crumpler to dial #677 if he ever sees a dangerous driver on the road. That number goes directly to the nearest highway patrol post.

“I promise you there’s a trooper close by,” the trooper said. “We’ll stop that car.”

Crumpler received a speeding citation, but the trooper told him he did not write it up as reckless driving despite such a high speed.

“I’m glad I stopped you, and I’m glad you are talking and calming down,” the trooper said. “You never know what would’ve happened. I’ve seen road rage end in a bad way before.”