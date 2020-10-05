X

Troy man killed in Friday single-vehicle crash

By Kristen Spicker

A Troy man died following a crash on Nashville Road at the intersection of state Route 55 in Miami County.

Kevin Croft Sr., 55, was driving a 2016 Nissan Altima north on Nashville Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The car crossed state Route 55 and then went off the road, hitting a tree.

Croft was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to OSHP.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

