Trump administration appeals decision blocking end of Haitian TPS

But the federal government has appealed Reyes’ order and memorandum opinion to the DC appellate court.

Earlier this week, DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin posted on X (formerly Twitter) that TPS was always meant to be temporary, and the decision was issued by an “activist judge.”

“Supreme Court, here we come,” McLaughlin wrote.

In a separate but similar case in California that challenged DHS’ termination of TPS for Venezuelans, the Supreme Court issued two orders last year that allowed Venezuela’s termination to remain in effect during the appeals process even though the lower courts found the federal government illegally cancelled the designation.

An estimated 10,000 to 15,000 people from Haiti live in the Springfield area, and many are TPS holders. Haitian community members say their homeland remains mired in rampant violence, political stability and famine.

Note: This story is developing and will be updated.