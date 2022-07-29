Turkey at Clark County Fair brings in $5K; young girl to donate proceeds to family of deputy killed

This was the fourth time in Clark County Fair history an individual had the top two places in this category. Bishop said it took a lot of hours and was sometimes hard raising them, but she credited her family with helping her achievement.

“I’d had a feeling I had a top five, but this is great,” she said. While this will be hard to equal, Bishop plans to continue showing at future fairs.

Aubrey Anderson got a bid of $5,000 for her Reserve Market Turkey champion named Boris, who weighs 43 pounds. The GISA student plans to donate the fee to the family of slain Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, July 24.

Her dad, Adam Anderson, is a fellow Clark County sheriff’s deputy and was on scene at the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park the day of the incident.

“It was something I wanted to do. He was very special to my dad,” Aubrey said of Yates. While attached to Boris, Aubrey is also fond of a goat she’s raised.

Adam Anderson said it’s been a tough balance supporting his daughter while dealing with the aftermath of the tragedy but is proud of her decision and not quite ready for it to be over.

“I’m overwhelmed with what she’s doing. I must be raising her right,” he said.

Thursday’s wood carving auction raised an estimated $32,000, which was also donated to the Yates family and accepted by several deputies. Bear Hollow Wood Carvers are participants most years at the Clark County Fair.

A memorial walk for Yates was also planned for late Friday afternoon from the Clark County sheriff’s office to the Clark County Fairgrounds.

Kaffenbarger said this year seemed closer to what fairgoers experienced before the pandemic, with the auctions being virtual in 2021. Another successful carryover is a boost form, allowing attendees to donate extra funds to Junior Fair participants if they chose.

“It has been an exciting fair,” Kaffenbarger said. “We’re getting back from COVID. The agricultural and business communities love to support the kids. These kids are our future.”