Two Butler County men killed in Monroe crash

37 minutes ago

A 38-year-old man from Monroe and a 65-year-old Middletown resident died after a crash in Butler County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Hamilton post.

Troopers, with assistance from the Monroe Police Department, investigated the crash, which happened about 12:30 p.m. on State Route 63 at the intersection of Yankee Road.

Jacob Baker of Monroe was driving one of the vehicles involved, and he died at the scene, according to the patrol.

His passenger, Charles Taylor Jr., was transported to Atrium Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, the release said.

Troopers said a 2015 Cadillac Escalade, driven by Jennifer Aguirre-Delgado, 30, of Lebanon, was eastbound on State Route 63. She struck a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Baker, who was attempting to turn west onto State Route 63 from Yankee Road.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Hamilton Post.

