Two in hospital after shootings in Springfield Township late Friday

Two people were injured in separate shootings in Springfield Township late Friday night.
Emergency crews are on the scene of on East Leffel Lane near Clark State College, as well as on Interstate 70 near South Limestone Street.
Credit:
According to Major Christopher Clark from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit, at around 10 p.m. a shooting was reported near East Leffel Lane and South Limestone Street.
On arrival, Clark said police found a shooting victim on I-70 with wounds to their side and leg.
Police then found a second victim who had been shot in the head on East Leffel Lane near Clark State College before driving to the USA Inn and Suite nearby.
Both victims were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, then flown to Miami Valley Hospital. Their conditions are unknown, but both victims were alert and talking at the hospital, Clark said.
Clark also said it was unknown whether the shootings were connected, but that the sheriff’s office suspected they might be.
Our crew on the scene said that police closed East Leffel Lane at Clark State as they collect evidence, including shell casings.
The major said that the Clark County Sheriff’s Office is assisted in the investigation by the Springfield Police Division and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and thanked them for their help.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.