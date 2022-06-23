Two Springfield men indicted in May double shooting

Two men were indicted this week in Clark County following an altercation that ended in two people hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
Tieraice Thompson-Rivers, 18, and Myron E. Colvin, 24, both of Springfield, were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday on counts of felonious assault, having weapons under disability, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and discharging of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.
The men faced similar charges in Clark County Municipal Court earlier this month.
According to their affidavits, the Springfield Police Division was called to the area of Tibbetts Avenue and E. Euclid Avenue minutes before midnight on May 10 on a report of two people shot. Police found a man and a woman on scene, with a gun found nearby.
The man and the woman were taken to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries. Neither was listed as a patient as of Thursday afternoon.
Surveillance footage of the area reportedly shows five people shooting at the man and woman after a brief altercation in the street. Colvin and Thompson-Rivers were identified in the footage using social media records, according to the affidavit.
“Both were in social media videos along with their clothing matching that of suspects from the surveillance footage,” the affidavit said.
Court dates have not been set for either man, according to court records.
