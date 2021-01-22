X

UD student reports sexual assault on bike path

ajc.com

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

A University of Dayton student reported that she was sexually assaulted late Thursday night on the bike path near Irving Street.

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the student reported that she was assaulted before midnight by two unknown men, according to the university.

ExploreChampaign County man charged in Capitol riot will be held without bond

Anyone with information about the assault or is aware of similar incidents should call the Department of Public Safety at 937-229-2121.

The university offers support to those who are the victim of a crime. Confidential resources can be reached at the following:

- Counseling Services: 937-229-3141

- Health Center: 937-229-3131

- Campus Ministry ordained ministers: 937-229-3339

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.