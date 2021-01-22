UD student reports sexual assault on bike path

A University of Dayton student reported that she was sexually assaulted late Thursday night on the bike path near Irving Street.
Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the student reported that she was assaulted before midnight by two unknown men, according to the university.
Anyone with information about the assault or is aware of similar incidents should call the Department of Public Safety at 937-229-2121.
The university offers support to those who are the victim of a crime. Confidential resources can be reached at the following:
- Counseling Services: 937-229-3141
- Health Center: 937-229-3131
- Campus Ministry ordained ministers: 937-229-3339