Capitol riot suspect from Champaign County due in court today

Donovan Crowl, 50. is scheduled to appear again in front of federal magistrate Sharon Ovington on Friday morning, this time for a detention hearing.

Explore 2 Champaign County residents held on federal charges tied to Capitol riot

Crowl is charged with conspiracy, conspiracy to impede or injure officer, destruction of government property, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering restricted building or grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct in connection to the Jan. 6 Washington D.C. riots.