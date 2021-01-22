Capitol riot suspect from Champaign County due in court today

A Champaign County man arrested in connection to the D.C. Capitol riots is expected in court again Friday.
Donovan Crowl, 50. is scheduled to appear again in front of federal magistrate Sharon Ovington on Friday morning, this time for a detention hearing.
Crowl is charged with conspiracy, conspiracy to impede or injure officer, destruction of government property, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering restricted building or grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct in connection to the Jan. 6 Washington D.C. riots.
U.S. Attorney prosecutors have requested that Crowl and one of his co-defendants Jessica Watkins, also from Champaign County, be detained pending trial.
