‘Unusual activity’ detected, Butler County auditor website goes offline

“On Sunday, April 14, Tyler Tech detected unusual activity in the public-facing property access hosting environment. Out of an abundance of caution, we immediately took the solution offline. We understand the importance of the public presence your site affords and are working to safely bring the system backup as soon as possible,” Nix wrote on social media per Tyler Technologies.

Nix said they were hopeful the website would be restored Monday, but it had not as of noon Tuesday. It is not a county-wide issue, she said but it isolated to their website software.

“All we really know is what Tyler is telling us,” she said.

A “backdoor” workaround has been established until the website is restored.

Nix said to copy and paste the following link into your browser and not click on the link directly. https://propertysearch.butlercountyauditor.org/forms/htmlframe.aspx?mode=content/home.htm

As of noon, there was no timeline on when the website would be restored.