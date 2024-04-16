‘Unusual activity’ detected, Butler County auditor website goes offline

Credit: Ali Wolfe

A report of “unusual activity” detected by a third-party vendor for a property search tool has taken the Butler County Auditor’s Office website offline, according to Auditor Nancy Nix.

Nix said the site has been down since Sunday after they were notified by Tyler Technologies the company that hosts the site.

“On Sunday, April 14, Tyler Tech detected unusual activity in the public-facing property access hosting environment. Out of an abundance of caution, we immediately took the solution offline. We understand the importance of the public presence your site affords and are working to safely bring the system backup as soon as possible,” Nix wrote on social media per Tyler Technologies.

Nix said they were hopeful the website would be restored Monday, but it had not as of noon Tuesday. It is not a county-wide issue, she said but it isolated to their website software.

“All we really know is what Tyler is telling us,” she said.

A “backdoor” workaround has been established until the website is restored.

Nix said to copy and paste the following link into your browser and not click on the link directly. https://propertysearch.butlercountyauditor.org/forms/htmlframe.aspx?mode=content/home.htm

As of noon, there was no timeline on when the website would be restored.

About the Author

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

