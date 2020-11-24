UPDATE: About 15 train cars derail in Butler County crash that closes Route 127

A train derailment this morning shut down part of U.S. 127 in Wayne Twp., according to Butler County dispatchers.
The incident happened about 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of Hamilton-Eaton Road (US 127) and Oxford Trenton Road. About 15 cars of the 40-car train are off the tracks, with some overturned onto their sides.
Mat Haverkos, Butler County Emergency Management director, said there were no injuries and no reports of hazardous materials in the Norfolk Southern train cars.
Multiple fire departments responded to check the train cars multiple times to assure there were no hazardous materials, Haverkos said. Some were empty grain cars and some were carrying automobile parts.
The cause is under investigation.
“The engine is still upright, so it was midway through the train that had the issue,” Haverkos said.
Haverkos said the railroad crews are working to open the tracks as well as the road by sometime today.