UPDATE: Springfield restaurant extends temporary pandemic closure into 2021

“Great things will happen on Belmont Ave. in 2021,” the post said.

A reopening date will be announced at a later time on their Facebook page, the post added.

Felix Guerra, the owner of the restaurant, told the News-Sun in October that his business was down 40 to 45 percent.

“Its not as easy as people have thought,” Guerra said. “When you’re used to getting 100 percent business and you’re down to 40-45 percent it’s tough to make everything go.”

He added, “If we all just hang together and do this thing right, I think we will be OK.”