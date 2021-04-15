Upper Valley Mall in Springfield to close its doors for good in June

The Board of Clark County Commissioners and the Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation will close the Upper Valley Mall to the public on June 16, according to a statement from the county.
The loss of anchor tenants like Sears over the last decade, along with changes in the retail economy, has caused the Clark County Land Reutilization Corp., otherwise known as the Land Bank, to explore other opportunities for the property, Land Bank Executive Director Ethan Harris said.
The Land Bank will continue to market the facility to developers for future use, Harris said.
“This area remains viable as an economic driver for the community and could be repurposed in any number of ways from light industrial to mixed-use development,” Harris said. “The property has great access and carrying capacities and I’m confident we will quickly find a new use for the property.”
According to the county, the mall’s closure will not affect the Clark County Combined Health District’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the former JCPenney building.