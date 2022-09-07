Urbana man dies in motorcycle crash

An Urbana motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.
Dallas Matthew Bowles, 50, of Urbana died at a local hospital, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
The Champaign County 911 Center received a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday about a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle in the 8500 block of East U.S. Route 36.
Bowles was traveling on a 2007 Honda motorcycle east on U.S. Route 36. The motorcycle struck the side of a 2015 Honda Accord exiting a driveway in the 8500 block, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Mercy Hospital Urbana where he was pronounced deceased, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver of the Honda Accord did not suffer any visible injuries.
The accident is still under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office, according to the release.
Deputies and the North Lewisburg and Mechanicsburg Fire/EMS Departments responded, according to a Champaign County Sheriff’s Office press release.
