Urbana man indicted on charges stemming from fatal crash that killed couple, unborn baby

Jacob Smith and Ashlynn Dooley. CONTRIBUTED
News | 1 hour ago
By Brooke Spurlock

An Urbana man was indicted this week in the Champaign County Common Pleas Court on charges stemming from a fatal crash in March.

Cole Vanhoose, 26, was indicted on three counts each of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, according to court records. As of Wednesday morning, he was not listed as an inmate in the Tri-County Jail.

Jacob Smith, 23, Ashlynn Dooley, 20, and their unborn baby were killed in a head-on crash that happened around 7:40 a.m. March 27 in the 3700 block of Urbana-Moorefield Road.

Dooley was driving a 2003 Chevrolet sedan when a southbound 1996 Ford truck, driven by Vanhoose, crossed the center line and struck her head-on. This caused both vehicles to leave the road and come to a rest in the field across from the 3700 block of Urbana-Moorefield Road.

Both Dooley and her passenger, Smith, were pronounced dead at the scene. Vanhoose was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The couple was buried together at Ferncliff Cemetery after their services were held in April.

Smith is survived by his mother, Amy Smith, his father, James Smith, his siblings, James, Carl and Kaitlyn along with many other family members.

“He was just a great kid,” said Smith’s mother Amy Smith. “I just can’t take it how great he was. Just the ray of sunshine he was.”

Dooley is survived by her mother, Jammie Bowermaster, her father, Kevin Dooley, her siblings, Cierra, Christian and Joey Trimble and many other family members.

“She was just the brightest light you can imagine, the biggest heart, very forgiving, loved everyone and everyone loved her,” said Dooley’s mother Jammie Bowermaster.

