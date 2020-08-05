Urbana man indicted on charges stemming from fatal crash that killed couple, unborn baby

The couple was buried together at Ferncliff Cemetery after their services were held in April.

Smith is survived by his mother, Amy Smith, his father, James Smith, his siblings, James, Carl and Kaitlyn along with many other family members.

“He was just a great kid,” said Smith’s mother Amy Smith. “I just can’t take it how great he was. Just the ray of sunshine he was.”

Dooley is survived by her mother, Jammie Bowermaster, her father, Kevin Dooley, her siblings, Cierra, Christian and Joey Trimble and many other family members.

“She was just the brightest light you can imagine, the biggest heart, very forgiving, loved everyone and everyone loved her,” said Dooley’s mother Jammie Bowermaster.