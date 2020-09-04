Verizon Is Hiring and You Can Work From Home

Because of COVID-19, many companies have pivoted to a work-from-home model for their employees. That includes Verizon, which is hiring remote workers right now.
In this article, I’ll show you some work-from-home jobs at Verizon and give you details on job requirements and where these opportunities are available.
Most of the jobs are in customer service, but there are also positions available in marketing, operations and more.
Verizon Is Hiring for Work-From-Home Jobs Across America
All of these positions are permanent and location-specific. So if you don’t live in the designated area listed in the job description, you likely will not qualify. But these remote jobs are available in several U.S. cities.
Here are some of the cities where, as of this writing, Verizon has work-from-home positions open for Remote Customer Service Representatives.
- Tampa, Florida
- Jacksonville, Florida
- Alpharetta, Georgia
- Savannah, Georgia
- Mobile, Alabama
- Wilmington, North Carolina
- El Dorado, Arkansas
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Marion, Illinois
- Hilliard, Ohio
You can see the entire list on Verizon's website here.
What Are the Job Requirements?
As with many remote jobs, these positions require that you have a home office, which you can create without breaking your budget.
Some of the home office requirements from these jobs include:
- High-speed internet service that is at least 25 mbps (you may qualify for a stipend)
- A "quiet, private workspace"
- The ability to manage yourself
One thing to note is that Verizon says it conducts “home audits” via webcam every so often to make sure your work space is up to snuff, so make sure you’re OK with that before you apply.
If you're interested in more remote jobs, be sure to read our Work-From-Home Guide.
