Verizon Is Hiring and You Can Work From Home

Here are some of the cities where, as of this writing, Verizon has work-from-home positions open for Remote Customer Service Representatives.

Tampa, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida

Alpharetta, Georgia

Savannah, Georgia

Mobile, Alabama

Wilmington, North Carolina

El Dorado, Arkansas

Memphis, Tennessee

Marion, Illinois

Hilliard, Ohio

You can see the entire list on Verizon's website here.

What Are the Job Requirements?

As with many remote jobs, these positions require that you have a home office, which you can create without breaking your budget.

Some of the home office requirements from these jobs include:

High-speed internet service that is at least 25 mbps (you may qualify for a stipend)

A "quiet, private workspace"

The ability to manage yourself

One thing to note is that Verizon says it conducts “home audits” via webcam every so often to make sure your work space is up to snuff, so make sure you’re OK with that before you apply.

If you're interested in more remote jobs, be sure to read our Work-From-Home Guide.

