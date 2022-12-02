Video of Miami University students going crazy for World Cup U.S. win gets national attention

Fortunately for U.S. fans, United States superstar Christian Pulisic delivered the only goal of the game in the 38th minute of the contest, which would eventually lead to the United States winning and advancing to the next round.

A video posted on social media by Brick Street recorded the reaction of students jumping and yelling in excitement in reaction to the goal. That video eventually caught the attention of the Official U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team, Fox Sports, and Fox Soccer social media pages, who posted the videos on their own.

The Fox Sports tweet alone attracted over 470,000 views in less than two days.

As a result, Brick Street announced via Instagram on Dec. 1 that film of the goal celebration was being shown directly at the jumbotrons of Qatar, the host country of the World Cup. In addition, the United States next game against The Netherlands in the round of 16 will feature a Fox Sports live camera to potentially capture the excitement once more.

The United States will face off against The Netherlands at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Brick Street says it will open its doors at 8 a.m.