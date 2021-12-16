Virtual learning to continue at 2 Tecumseh schools after water main break

Explore Two Tecumseh schools pivot to virtual learning after water main break

The water main break happened over the weekend on Sunday. The water line was fixed on Tuesday afternoon, Crew said, and the buildings had running water, Crew said, but officials are required to sample the water to ensure it’s safe to drink before in-person classes resume.

On Sunday afternoon, Crew said they had a water main break going to a water tank that the district is using while the water tower is being refurbished. The district hired a company to sandblast the interior and exterior of the at least 16-year-old water tower and then reseal it, which needs to be done about every 12 to 18 years.

Crew said she thinks the break was caused by a temporary pipe that was running to the temporary water tank and the fluctuation of weather caused it to burst.

Maintenance Supervisor Boyd Barger does a check at the pump house every Saturday and Sunday, and while he was on site Sunday in the building checking he heard something snap, Crew said.

Winter break for all students begins on Monday. Crew said first semester will be extended one week after the break for middle and high school students only, ending on Jan. 7, to give students a chance to return and have review for their final exams.