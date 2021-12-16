Virtual learning to continue at 2 Tecumseh schools after water main break

Tecumseh middle and high school will continue virtual learning on Friday as the district awaits test results to ensure water in the buildings is safe to drink, Superintendent Paula Crew announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening.
“We are currently awaiting testing results on the water sample taken yesterday to determine if we can lift our boil water advisory,” Crew said Wednesday. “At this point, we are unsure if the results will indicate if we can lift our boil advisory, thus we are using caution and switching to virtual learning for the remainder of the week.”
Crew was forced to cancel classes at both schools on Monday and then go to virtual learning on Tuesday through Thursday because of a water main break on the main campus. The break did not affect the elementary schools.
All athletic events and the high school choir and band concert scheduled for Thursday was not affected, but athletic events were canceled on Tuesday except away practices and games.
The water main break happened over the weekend on Sunday. The water line was fixed on Tuesday afternoon, Crew said, and the buildings had running water, Crew said, but officials are required to sample the water to ensure it’s safe to drink before in-person classes resume.
On Sunday afternoon, Crew said they had a water main break going to a water tank that the district is using while the water tower is being refurbished. The district hired a company to sandblast the interior and exterior of the at least 16-year-old water tower and then reseal it, which needs to be done about every 12 to 18 years.
Crew said she thinks the break was caused by a temporary pipe that was running to the temporary water tank and the fluctuation of weather caused it to burst.
Maintenance Supervisor Boyd Barger does a check at the pump house every Saturday and Sunday, and while he was on site Sunday in the building checking he heard something snap, Crew said.
Winter break for all students begins on Monday. Crew said first semester will be extended one week after the break for middle and high school students only, ending on Jan. 7, to give students a chance to return and have review for their final exams.
