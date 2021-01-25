Voice of Dayton Business: Compromise is where works gets done

We face great challenges. COVID-19 has put our economy in a fragile state. Our economic health is at a true tipping point and everyone needs to work together, or we could face an unprecedented economic spiral from which our business community will take years to recover.

In this same vein, if we work together, support our business community, reduce regulatory burdens, and create an environment that is conducive to a healthy economy, we could emerge from this pandemic stronger than we have ever been. Crisis breeds opportunity, and we have a true opportunity to help our economy and our businesses.

There is real work that needs to be done in Washington, D.C., to help our business community rise out of this crisis. Paycheck Protection Program loans need to be forgiven, investment in our infrastructure is critical, and helping our nation return to a healthy economy must be paramount.

In addition, our employers are finding new ways to utilize existing talent and identifying new employee skill sets they never knew existed. These employers need support from our government partners to re-tool, upskill and train their workforce for a post COVID-19 era.

We can’t achieve these objectives alone, and we need all our elected officials to work together toward these pro-economic recovery objectives. We must move forward, but if we don’t work as collective that respects differing opinions, we will end up going in reverse. We have a lot on our plate that needs to be accomplished for our business community. Compromise is where the work gets done.

The world is watching. This is our opportunity to lead and show them how to grow from this crisis. Diversity of opinions, perspectives and experiences is a core value of the Chamber. It creates constructive deliberation, resulting in a healthier democracy.

It’s our responsibility to show the world how these foundational principles remain constant, especially in times of economic unrest and political transition.

Chris Kershner is the president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.