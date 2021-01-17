X

VOICES: Hatred of those who hate us robs us of our ability to love

This undated illustration depicts President Abraham Lincoln making his Gettysburg Address at the dedication of the Gettysburg National Cemetery on the battlefield at Gettysburg, Pa., Nov. 19, 1863. The cemetery commemorates soldiers who died in the American Civil War Battle of Gettysburg in July. In moments of crisis, American presidents have sought to summon words to match the moment in the hope that the power of oratory can bring order to chaos and despair. (AP Photo)
Credit: Uncredited

By Kevin Kelly, Guest Columnist
The night President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in Ford’s Theater, he wore a new coat with a quote by Daniel Webster stitched inside, “One Country, One Destiny.”

Most have thought since then that Lincoln’s efforts to keep us united had largely healed a divided nation.

Until Jan. 6, that union held firmly.

Dashed were the familiar hallmarks of a healthy society: peaceful assembly and protest, leaders who place the good of “one nation” over comforting the already-comfortable.

FILE - In this May 3, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a Fox News virtual town hall from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Trump repeatedly claimed in the final months of his presidency to have done more for Black Americans than anyone with the “possible exception” of Abraham Lincoln. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Credit: Evan Vucci

We watched as our temple to liberty was trampled, defiled on live television. Many of us had not understood the level of anger and hatred some of our fellow citizens have felt toward one another and our fundamental tenants of a free and democratic nation. Now, we know.

We believed the enemies of America were found only outside our borders — those nations that seek our collapse, those who disbelieve or tire of American exceptionalism, and who view our democracy as a failed experiment. Abraham Lincoln said, “If destruction be our lot, we ourselves must be its author and finisher.”

We failed to realize that the greatest danger was right here, inside our walls.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose commitment to peace we celebrate Monday, said, “Hate for hate multiplies hate, adding deeper darkness to a night already void of stars.” He warned us that hatred of those who hate us robs us of our ability to love. He died trying to end segregation, militarism and poverty while advancing civil rights through nonviolent actions, including civil disobedience.

The rising full moon passes behind the Martin Luther King Memorial and the Washington Monument, Tuesday evening, Dec. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
Credit: J. David Ake

King challenged the great injustices of the day by peaceful means — through respectful dialogue and resistance — but never violence.

The violent insurrection on, around and inside our U.S. Capitol was an act of domestic terrorism, not a patriotic act or foreign invasion. Threats to hang the vice president, to “find” the senators and congressmen hiding that day, to murder policemen and reverse a fair election have made us look to the world more like a banana republic than a healthy democracy.

Those who seek peace in a violent world know our better angels have little choice but to follow Dr. King’s words as we continue the fight for decency, equity and tolerance. He said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that.” Each of us must begin — or renew — a commitment to nonviolence while holding responsible these whose lies planted or fed this growing malignancy.

The Dayton International Peace Museum, located at 208 W. Monument Ave. in downtown Dayton inside the historic Isaac Pollack House, is America's only brick and mortar peace museum. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the doors to the museum have been closed to visitors. However, the museum has been active with virtual events on social media and through its website. Pictured is Dayton International Peace Museum Executive Director Kevin Kelly. For more information, visit daytonpeacemuseum.org TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Tom Gilliam

Lincoln believed, despite four years of civil war, that Americans must unite as one people for democracy to succeed. Now, as then, we cannot allow fear and violence to divide us. We elect leaders to protect us and safeguard our Constitution and to keep secure our citizens, our nation, “One Nation, One Destiny.” Let that destiny be peace and grant us the courage — of a Lincoln or a King — to stand with our fellow citizens to defend it now.

Kevin Kelly is the director of the Dayton Peace Museum. Guest columns are submitted or requested fact-based opinion pieces typically of 300 to 450 words.

