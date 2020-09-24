VOICES: ‘Health inequities are an expression of inferiority’

SDOHs are associated with economic stability, health and health care, education and food. To paint a clearer picture, food deserts can lead to a reliance on processed food, which plays into the development of a fetus, and late access to prenatal care or inconsistent follow-up adds to the equation.

Andre Harris, MD Chief Medical Officer Premier Health – Atrium Medical Center

In underserved communities, SDOHs are significantly higher than in nonminority communities and, because of these conditions, COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted minority communities. In Ohio, the black population, which is 13% of the total population, has experienced 22.8% of COVID cases and the Hispanic community, which is 4% of the population, is at 6.3% of coronavirus cases.

Premier Health has long recognized social determinants of health, and our work in this area has led to important initiatives in the community, such as our barbershop health partnerships.

These partnerships provide tools, support and educational resources that empower several local barbershop owners to help increase awareness of chronic health conditions and promote healthy lifestyle choices within the African American male community, a demographic where heart disease is currently the leading cause of death (23.7%).

Additionally, through our annual African American Wellness Walk, we championed awareness and walked against SDOHs and social injustice, bringing together more than 2,300 participants from 41 states and five countries. More than $30,000 was raised, and a portion of the funds provided individuals in underserved communities with more than 1,500 COVID care kits.

At their core, health inequities are an expression of inferiority. As medical professionals, our part is to level the playing field by eliminating biases and treating each patient with equality.

As a community, our part is to be the village that helps support our city.

Dr. Andre Harris is chief medical officer for Premier Health – Atrium Medical Center.