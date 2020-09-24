VOICES: ‘Health inequities are an expression of inferiority’

Health care inequity in the U.S. is based in one sobering concept: inferiority.
Whether it is because of the type of insurance, socio-economic status, or race of the patient, health care inequities permeate throughout our country.
Prior to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the subsequent introduction of Medicare, the standard of care for African Americans was to be separated into “colored hospitals.” The problem wasn’t that black physicians, nurses and/or staff who provided care for the patients were subpar, it was that the resources provided were inadequate.
A combination of historical pieces of legislation forced hospitals to desegregate rapidly, but even with the growth that has happened over the past 50+ years, we are still seeing drastic differences in outcomes for brown and black people.
Inside the walls of Premier Health facilities, we continue to address what we call social determinants of health (SDOH) — conditions in the places where people live, learn, work and play that affect a wide range of health and quality-of life-risks and outcomes.
SDOHs are associated with economic stability, health and health care, education and food. To paint a clearer picture, food deserts can lead to a reliance on processed food, which plays into the development of a fetus, and late access to prenatal care or inconsistent follow-up adds to the equation.
In underserved communities, SDOHs are significantly higher than in nonminority communities and, because of these conditions, COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted minority communities. In Ohio, the black population, which is 13% of the total population, has experienced 22.8% of COVID cases and the Hispanic community, which is 4% of the population, is at 6.3% of coronavirus cases.
Premier Health has long recognized social determinants of health, and our work in this area has led to important initiatives in the community, such as our barbershop health partnerships.
These partnerships provide tools, support and educational resources that empower several local barbershop owners to help increase awareness of chronic health conditions and promote healthy lifestyle choices within the African American male community, a demographic where heart disease is currently the leading cause of death (23.7%).
Additionally, through our annual African American Wellness Walk, we championed awareness and walked against SDOHs and social injustice, bringing together more than 2,300 participants from 41 states and five countries. More than $30,000 was raised, and a portion of the funds provided individuals in underserved communities with more than 1,500 COVID care kits.
At their core, health inequities are an expression of inferiority. As medical professionals, our part is to level the playing field by eliminating biases and treating each patient with equality.
As a community, our part is to be the village that helps support our city.
Dr. Andre Harris is chief medical officer for Premier Health – Atrium Medical Center.