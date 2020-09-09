VOICES: There is critically important work laid off DPS teachers, nurses and staff should be doing to help kid during pandemic, union president says

As such, the question which must be asked is why are we unique in this online curriculum that results in job loss, however temporary the district keeps saying it may be? No other district we are aware of is or has laid off staff due to their online curriculum.

DPS has also said at various times the layoffs are financially necessary.

That seems to run counter to their own treasurer’s comment at the August 28 special board meeting called to consider the RIF/furloughs.

When she was questioned by the board vice president about the district’s financial picture, she said we are good.

If all of this seems confusing, you are not alone.

DPS has gone to a lot of effort to describe what is offered instead of visual and performing arts classes, instead of physical education, instead of preschool, and videos instead of teachers.

Meanwhile, in just about any other district we are aware of that is operating remotely, just like DPS, those classes are still being offered, they are still on students' schedules, and their teachers are still teaching them.

Isn’t there enough work for nurses? I understand there is a “Student Resource Team” in place to check on students and families who might not be connecting to the district virtually.

What a great place for a licensed School Nurse.

Need to discuss your child’s health issues with the school nurse? Nutrition? Asthma? Diabetes management?

Your School Nurse can help. School Nurses also participate in Meetings and perform a host of other functions for students and families which are only made more important during a pandemic.

Isn’t there enough work for our reading specialists when that is a focus area for the district?

Team them up with an academic core area teacher and watch what happens to learning then.

These are just a couple of examples. Yes, this temporary, however, we do not know how temporary.

It is also unnecessary and neither do we take this situation lightly as we continue to advocate for getting all of our educators back where they belong, working with their students.

David A. Romick is president of the Dayton Education Association. The union that represents teachers, nurses and other certificated employees at Dayton Public Schools.