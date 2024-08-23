Wake the Lake boat racing coming to the Clark County Fairgrounds this weekend

This event brings together tunnel boat racers from across North America to compete for national points and a chance to place in the APBA Hall of Champions.

Two local officials were invited Wednesday to test the race boats and see what the experience is like.

“There’s some testing and warm ups going on (during the) media day for the F1 National Championship boat races, so we’re going to take a boat ride and see if we can get into triple digits,” said Charles Patterson, who is running as county commissioner and was the former Clark County health commissioner for 23 years.

Patterson said it was his first time out on the boats but that he’s had a tailgate site for years.

“We’ve been coming out here to the tailgates since the first time they had it ... We’re excited to be able to ride in one of these boats, and then come back this weekend and see the boat races and enjoy it,” he said.

State Rep. Bernie Willis (R-Springfield) also took a ride, saying it was “amazing and too much fun.”

“(The event) has been a shining spot for our county out here and raising the level again of how our fairgrounds are being utilized out here,” he said.

“We have this great lake (and) race boats ... we’re cruising over 100 mph on the water, which is pretty ridiculous when you consider just how close you are to the water the your pulling the turns.”

Tickets are available online at www.apba.tracksideapp.com and at the gate of the event. General admission is $15 per day or $25 for the weekend. Kids 12 and younger are free, and parking is free.

Tailgate spots are available for purchase for $100 for the weekend with popup tents and grilling, as well as powered camping spots. For reservations, contact Marilyn Clark at championsparklake@gmail.com or call at 937-206-6522.

For more information, the schedule and the drivers, visit www.championsparklake.com.