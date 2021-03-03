2 Dayton men accused in shooting, killing woman at Springfield Speedway

When police arrived, they found Collins and a male victim lying at the entrance of the gas station, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

The man had a gunshot wound to his left hip. He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later transported to Miami Valley Hospital, the affidavit stated.

According to surveillance video, police observed the suspect vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Equinox with damage to the back window, pull into the parking lot around 10:37 p.m. and Thomas enters the gas station, the affidavit stated. A few minutes later, Collins and the man pull in, park next to the suspect vehicle and enter the gas station.

The video showed Scott enter the gas station, and “at some point words were exchanged” before the two exited, according to the affidavit.

Collins and the man then also exit the gas station before Thomas confronts them.

“(He) began firing multiple shots which struck (Collins) and (the man),” the affidavit stated.

Thomas then chased the injured man around the back of the gas station where he fell to the ground.

“(Thomas) attempted to shoot again, but appeared to have ran out of ammo,” the affidavit stated.

In the video, Thomas ran across the lot and Scott drove off the lot onto Limestone Street, the affidavit stated.

Thomas and Scott were identified as the suspects after information gathered from witnesses, descriptions and surveillance video, according to the affidavit.

“It found that Thomas was the one who fired an unknown 9mm semi-auto handgun multiple times, which caused the death of (Collins) and injury to (the man). It was also found that (Scott) was the driver of the suspect vehicle,” the affidavit stated.