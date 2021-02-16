WATCH: City of Dayton crews work to clear snow from downtown

City of Dayton crews work to remove snow from the streets Tuesday after heavy snowfall throughout Monday evening and Tuesday morning left the region covered in a fresh layer of snow.
Crews were seen downtown plowing snow and dumping it into Sewer Maintenance trucks.
Monday was a record-setting day for snowfall at the Dayton International Airport with 5.9 inches recorded, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record was 4.3 inches set in 2003.
Montgomery County was placed under a Level 2 Snow Emergency, but was downgraded to Level 1 at noon on Tuesday. Snow fell as fast as 1.5 inches an hour on Monday, according to the NWS.
While snow tapered off Tuesday morning, it’s expected to return in a few days. Snow is likely overnight Wednesday, with 1 or 2 inches of accumulation, and will continue into Thursday, according to the NWS.