WATCH: City of Dayton crews work to clear snow from downtown

Montgomery County was placed under a Level 2 Snow Emergency, but was downgraded to Level 1 at noon on Tuesday. Snow fell as fast as 1.5 inches an hour on Monday, according to the NWS.

While snow tapered off Tuesday morning, it’s expected to return in a few days. Snow is likely overnight Wednesday, with 1 or 2 inches of accumulation, and will continue into Thursday, according to the NWS.