WATCH: Damaged in Springfield train derailment, Ford trucks unloaded and hauled away

Workers cleaning up the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in Springfield removed several Ford pickup trucks from one rail car and moved them from the scene.
Photographer Bill Lackey captured the process on Tuesday.
The trucks were on a Norfolk Southern train that derailed March 4 near Prime Ohio II Industrial Park and the Clark County Fairgrounds. Nearly 20 of 212 cars derailed, including four tankers carrying non-hazardous materials, the train company said.
