Watch: The outdoor charm at Dayton’s island park you didn’t know about

Be sure to visit Island MetroPark this spring. The park is open and accessible from North Keowee and East Helen Streets.
Filled with huge mature trees and plenty of paved paths, the park has been transformed by warm spring weather with intensely green grass and colorful tree buds throughout.
There are three sizes of playground equipment and a sprayground that opens on Memorial Day if you’re bringing children. Picnic shelters are in the park, too.
For bicyclists, the Great Miami Bikeway runs north through the park, crosses the Great Miami River on the Gayle B. Price Jr. Bridge to Triangle Park and becomes the Stillwater River Trail which goes to Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark.
The icon of the park is the Band shell. Built in 1940 when canoeing, picnicking and playing in the park were very popular, shows in the Band shell entertained thousands every year and reached 80,000 total attendance in 1943 according to Five River MetroParks.