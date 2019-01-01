Watch: The outdoor charm at Dayton’s island park you didn’t know about

» RELATED: Spring Valley Wildlife Area from the air

Island MetroPark is 33 acres of mature trees and green space along the Great Miami River at the confluence of the Stillwater River. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

For bicyclists, the Great Miami Bikeway runs north through the park, crosses the Great Miami River on the Gayle B. Price Jr. Bridge to Triangle Park and becomes the Stillwater River Trail which goes to Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark.

The Gayle B. Price Jr. Bridge spans the Great Miami River to connect Island MetroPark with Triangle Park. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

The icon of the park is the Band shell. Built in 1940 when canoeing, picnicking and playing in the park were very popular, shows in the Band shell entertained thousands every year and reached 80,000 total attendance in 1943 according to Five River MetroParks.