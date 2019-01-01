X

Watch: The outdoor charm at Dayton’s island park you didn’t know about

See Island MetroPark in its natural beauty from the air.

News | Jan 1, 2019
By Ty Greenlees

Be sure to visit Island MetroPark this spring. The park is open and accessible from North Keowee and East Helen Streets.

Island MetroPark is 33 acres of mature trees and green space along the Great Miami River at the confluence of the Stillwater River. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
Filled with huge mature trees and plenty of paved paths, the park has been transformed by warm spring weather with intensely green grass and colorful tree buds throughout.

Island MetroPark is 33 acres of mature trees and green space along the Great Miami River at the confluence of the Stillwater River. Playgrounds, a sprayground, picnic shelters, paved trails, the Band shell and river access for canoes are big attractions. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
There are three sizes of playground equipment and a sprayground that opens on Memorial Day if you’re bringing children. Picnic shelters are in the park, too.

Island MetroPark is 33 acres of mature trees and green space along the Great Miami River at the confluence of the Stillwater River. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
For bicyclists, the Great Miami Bikeway runs north through the park, crosses the Great Miami River on the Gayle B. Price Jr. Bridge to Triangle Park and becomes the Stillwater River Trail which goes to Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark.

The Gayle B. Price Jr. Bridge spans the Great Miami River to connect Island MetroPark with Triangle Park. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
The icon of the park is the Band shell. Built in 1940 when canoeing, picnicking and playing in the park were very popular, shows in the Band shell entertained thousands every year and reached 80,000 total attendance in 1943 according to Five River MetroParks.

