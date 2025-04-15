‘We do three things well – food service, fueling and convenience’: First Wawa in Ohio opens

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The store opens on Wawa Day, the 61st anniversary of the first Wawa store.

Stores in Fairfield, Colerain Twp., Deerfield Twp., Huber Heights, Lebanon, Mason, Springdale, and Union Twp., are all slated to open before the end of the year as part of the Pennsylvania-based company’s expansion into Ohio.

The next Wawa will open by the end of June in Fairfield at the intersection of Tylersville Road and Ohio Bypass 4. No other opening information is available, company officials said.

“Finally, we’re getting some East Coast stuff here. I have to get my Wawa coffee fix,‘’ said the West Chester Twp. woman.

“Every time I go back east to my family in Jersey, I have to stop at Wawa.”

As members of the Midwest Eagles Club, Dave and Debbie Thompson – Philadelphia natives – got two of six VIP spots allocated to the club, made up of avid fans of the Philadelphia Eagles.

“When we went back (to Philadelphia) for a wedding last year, we went to three different Wawas,‘’ Dave Thompson said.” I love hoagies and the Tastykake pies and brought back a dozen.”

Both families were among dozens in attendance who brought Wawa mugs, donned Wawa T-shirts and exchanged stories. They were joined by elected officials, the company’s charitable partners and others.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Liberty Twp. trustee Tom Farrell said he didn’t understand the fanfare or following Wawa had until he talked to his son, donned a Wawa chef’s hat, and then made Ohio’s first hoagie.

“I thought it was just another convenience store, just like any other one,‘’ Farrell said.

“When I told my middle son after we approved the Wawa, his face lit up like a Christmas tree and he immediately called all his friends. They do everything virtual but this year they’re coming here for their annual NFL fantasy team pick because of Wawa.”

Wawa is known for its made-to-order food and has stores in 10 states and Washington D.C. The first Wawa food market opened in 1964 as an outlet for the company’s dairy products. Fueling stations weren’t added until 1996.

“We believe we have something special to offer,” said Joe Collins, director of store operations for the Midwest.

“We’re a restaurant that sells fuel. We do three things well – food service, fueling and convenience. When we combine those three things – that’s what makes us special.”

Every year Wawa serves more than 1 billion customers at its 1,100 plus locations, brews more than 182 million cups of coffee and makes more than 183 million of its signature built-to-order hoagies and sandwiches. Other food offerings include soup, burgers, fresh salads and burritos. Nine different coffees – including blueberry cobbler - are offered along with several types of smoothies.

The Wawa Foundation partners with local charitable groups. Monetary grants awards will be made Wednesday to the American Red Cross Central & Southern Ohio region, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and the Freestore Foodbank.

Wawa associates have already volunteered about 100 hours at the Freestore Foodbank’s Custom Connect Center in Over-the-Rhine and its Community Resource and distribution center in Delhi Twp.

“It’s one thing to write a check, but they’re also giving their time,” said Kurt Reiber, president and chief executive officer of the Freestore Foodbank.

“This partnership allows us to raise awareness as well.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

About the Liberty Twp. Wawa

Location: 7198 Cincinnati-Dayton Road at its intersection with Liberty Way

Opening: 8 a.m., April 16, ribbon-cutting 9 a.m.

Size: Single-story, 5,915 square-foot store with six fueling stations containing 12 pumps

Employees: 40