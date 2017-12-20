7 weather records that were set in Dayton in 2017

A mild winter to start the year and a warm fall contributed to several weather-related records being set in Dayton in 2017.
Here are seven of the most notable records set this year:
1. January 11: The highest temperature on that date in Dayton came this year at a comfortable 59 degrees. The record low for the day was minus-8 in 1977.
2. March 25: The record maximum low temperature was set this year as Daytonians enjoyed 59 degree weather as the coldest it got that day. The all-time record high for March 25 was 84 in 1929, and the minimum high for the day was 28 in 1940.
3. April 15: The mild winter brought summer temperatures in April, as a record high of 82 was established on this day in 2017. The record low was 23 degrees in 1907.
4. June 24: A century-old record for rainfall was shattered on this day. It rained 2.86 inches on June 24, breaking the previous record maximum rainfall of 1.04 inches set in 1896.
5. Sept. 1: Weather heading into Labor Day is traditionally a little warmer than it was this year, and the high of 59 degrees set a low maximum temperature for Sept. 1. The previous low maximum temperature was 65 degrees, set in 1949. The next day was also a low maximum record at 60 degrees, breaking the 66-degree low maximum record from 1952.
6. Oct. 28: Dayton's warm fall turned to cooler temperatures as Halloween approached. The high of 39 degrees tied on this day tied a record from 1967 for low maximum temperature.
7. Nov. 5: The cool weather didn’t last long into November. The low temperature on this day only reached 59 degrees, tying the high minimum temperature previously set in 2005.
About the Author