7 weather records that were set in Dayton in 2017

3. April 15: The mild winter brought summer temperatures in April, as a record high of 82 was established on this day in 2017. The record low was 23 degrees in 1907.

4. June 24: A century-old record for rainfall was shattered on this day. It rained 2.86 inches on June 24, breaking the previous record maximum rainfall of 1.04 inches set in 1896.

5. Sept. 1: Weather heading into Labor Day is traditionally a little warmer than it was this year, and the high of 59 degrees set a low maximum temperature for Sept. 1. The previous low maximum temperature was 65 degrees, set in 1949. The next day was also a low maximum record at 60 degrees, breaking the 66-degree low maximum record from 1952.

6. Oct. 28: Dayton's warm fall turned to cooler temperatures as Halloween approached. The high of 39 degrees tied on this day tied a record from 1967 for low maximum temperature.

7. Nov. 5: The cool weather didn’t last long into November. The low temperature on this day only reached 59 degrees, tying the high minimum temperature previously set in 2005.