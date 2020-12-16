What do you think about the coronavirus vaccine? Public Health wants to know.

Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County want to know what you think about the coronavirus vaccine.
The health department created a survey to help them gauge the community’s attitudes and opinions about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Please complete this brief survey to help Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County better understand community...Posted by Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County on Wednesday, December 16, 2020
To complete the survey, go here, or visit https://www.phdmc.org/.
The survey is meant to understand what concerns people in the region make have about vaccine.
“We want to make sure that everyone knows that the vaccine is safe,” said Terra Williams during a Board of Health meeting Wednesday. “If there are any barriers to getting the vaccine we want to make sure we are able to address that as a health department.”