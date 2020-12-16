Coronavirus: Montgomery County exceeds 30,000 total cases

About a sixth of Montgomery County’s cases (5,498) were reported in people ages 20-29, the highest for any age group. Ages 30-39 account for 4,491 cases with ages 50-59 rounding out the top three age groups reporting 4,471 cases.

Though young adults account for most cases in the county, they’re less likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus.

Ages 60 and older make up more than half of Montgomery County’s 2,619 total hospitalizations and 268 of the county’s 306 deaths.

While the first shipment of coronavirus vaccines arriving in Ohio is a hopeful occasion, Gov. Mike DeWine has stressed that Ohioans ease off on following health guidelines.

“While there is good reason to be optimistic about the vaccine, we still must work to slow the spread until enough Ohioans can be vaccinated to prevent overwhelming our hospitals,” he said Tuesday.

With the state receiving limited doses of vaccines each week, it will take months to administer the vaccine.

Currently, Ohio is in Phase 1A of its vaccination distribution plan, which prioritizes health care workers and staff and residents at congregate care facilities.

Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County Commissioner Jeff Cooper said Wednesday that an estimate 50-60,000 people in Montgomery County fall within Phase 1A guidelines. The agency’s fist batch of vaccines, which is expected to arrive next week, will contain just over 3,000 doses.