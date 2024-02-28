What people saw, heard in Clark County: Tree falls on Jeep, roofs blown off amid tornado reports

A man was not injured when a large tree fell on his Jeep early Wednesday morning as he was driving on state Route 41 in Clark County.

“I came through a light … and that tree just fell straight on top of the Jeep and spun me, threw me into the ditch,” he said.

Shoji Uota, a Ridge Road resident, said he and his family were asleep in bed when the storm ripped off their roof.

Suddenly, he said, they heard the “sound of a big storm. Wind shows up, boom, and that’s what happens ... Not even 10 seconds.”

He said everyone seemed to be OK, so they found their shoes and tried to get out of the house into the rain.

Uota said: “This is a natural disaster. This is God’s hand.”

In the 1700 block of New Love Road, a couple’s home was severely damaged by a neighbor’s barn.

“It appears the neighbor’s full barn was uprooted and hit the back of our house, (took it) off the foundation,” said Charles Eckart.

“It blew the back door in, took some closet doors off, busted the backside of the upper doors.”